MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 28,534 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,534 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 1.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 1.86% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $77,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.55. 258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.92 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.28.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.