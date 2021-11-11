MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $55.50 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,331 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.2% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $55,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $272,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth $222,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 328,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,975,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,333 shares of company stock worth $14,578,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,643. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

