Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $87.95 Million Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 1.67% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $87,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after buying an additional 167,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,163,000 after buying an additional 118,294 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,363.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,943,000 after buying an additional 106,343 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

NYSE INSP traded down $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $267.33. 651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,847. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.18 and a 12 month high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

