Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.30. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

