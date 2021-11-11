Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.31% of Zimmer Biomet worth $102,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,293. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

