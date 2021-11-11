TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Raised by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,181,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 2.7% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $129,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,120 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $8,663,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 95,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

Shares of TRU stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.04. 2,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,465. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.