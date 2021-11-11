MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires New Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Moody’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,900,000 after buying an additional 128,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,218 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $387.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

