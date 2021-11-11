MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 303,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,921,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned 0.45% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,171,000 after buying an additional 55,840 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $2,837,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $814,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of KRE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.89. 87,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,909,956. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $75.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

