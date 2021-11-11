Comerica Bank Sells 25,272 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,272 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $130,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after buying an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,174,254. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

