Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.54 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $243.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

