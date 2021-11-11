Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,761 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.27% of Teladoc Health worth $70,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,818 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,107,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,274 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $148,532,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $137.04 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $120.67 and a one year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.32.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.85.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,160 shares of company stock worth $3,098,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

