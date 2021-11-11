PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $44.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 20,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 136,271 shares.The stock last traded at $32.74 and had previously closed at $31.85.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 106,424 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

