Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.65 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Digitex has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $942,119.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00054272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00225944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00092101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

