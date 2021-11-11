NFTb (NFTB) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. In the last week, NFTb has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a total market cap of $59.05 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00074135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,711.11 or 0.07258719 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,889.05 or 0.99978823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00040916 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

