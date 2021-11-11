Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,063,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,801 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $115,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 86,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,536,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,589,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,147,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,128,000 after acquiring an additional 199,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.99 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

