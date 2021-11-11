Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $885,000 Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.07.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total value of $6,788,324.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,694,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY opened at $176.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.61 and a 200-day moving average of $175.52. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $120.83 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

