WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Buckle by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,500 over the last ninety days. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKE stock opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

The Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.