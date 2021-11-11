Comerica Bank Takes $83.70 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,108,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,703,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,981,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $326,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,129,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $837,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.77. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,207. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.59. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $29.10.

