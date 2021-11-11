Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,887 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $69,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,211,477,000. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The company had a trading volume of 302,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,675,723. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

