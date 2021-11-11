Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total transaction of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,002. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.24 and its 200-day moving average is $232.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

