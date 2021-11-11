Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 4.0% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Comcast by 702.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after buying an additional 162,239 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 435,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 143,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $54.08. 161,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a market cap of $248.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

