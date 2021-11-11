Jonathan Davis Buys 41 Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Stock

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) insider Jonathan Davis purchased 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.01 ($193.38).

Shares of ROR stock traded up GBX 8.20 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 368.60 ($4.82). The stock had a trading volume of 670,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,610. Rotork plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 288.20 ($3.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 349.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 347.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROR. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.30) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 395.63 ($5.17).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

