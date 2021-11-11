Advisor Resource Council Invests $420,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,394,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $227.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.35, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,160 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,884. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.