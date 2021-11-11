Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,971,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794,776 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $272,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

JCI stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day moving average is $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.