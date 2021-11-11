Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its position in Abiomed by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 612,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,129,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Abiomed by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Abiomed by 94,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $355.57 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $254.41 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.39.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

