Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $355.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

