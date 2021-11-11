Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $3.35 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APP. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $95.73 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 678,935 shares of company stock valued at $59,329,841 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.79.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

