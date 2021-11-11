Lumbard & Kellner LLC Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. M.D.C. makes up approximately 2.1% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 93.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1,656.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 307,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,766,000 after acquiring an additional 206,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,054,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:MDC traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $51.21. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,512. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.41.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

