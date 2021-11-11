Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 403.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the period. Snap comprises 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,965,443 shares of company stock valued at $124,414,566.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

SNAP stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 255,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,103,383. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of -125.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

