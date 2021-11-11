D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.69. The company had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.63.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

