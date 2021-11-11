URU Metals (LON:URU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $311.90

Shares of URU Metals Limited (LON:URU) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 311.90 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61). URU Metals shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.61), with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 311.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

About URU Metals (LON:URU)

URU Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects primarily in South Africa. The company explores for uranium, oil, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Zebedelia Nickel Project located in the Limpopo Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Niger Uranium Limited and changed its name to URU Metals Limited in March 2011.

