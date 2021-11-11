CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,669 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $50,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $92.96 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.63.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

