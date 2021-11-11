Snow Capital Management LP Lowers Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 116.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

OFG stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.40.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $134.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

