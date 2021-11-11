Snow Capital Management LP Sells 20,068 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 20,068 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOD. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $598.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.63.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

