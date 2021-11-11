NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 137,940 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.42 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

