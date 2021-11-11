Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.73 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Align Technology accounts for 0.4% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $695.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,941. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $668.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $641.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.71 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

