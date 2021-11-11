Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 34,480 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 401.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,480 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of OVV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 62,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,406. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.80.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

