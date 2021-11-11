Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 51,718 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

NYSE SMG traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $170.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $178.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.