Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) is Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 470,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for 4.5% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,135 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $140,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.84, for a total value of $245,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,780,118. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICR stock traded up $4.54 on Thursday, reaching $160.17. 1,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,378. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.80 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

