Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 1,238.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,743 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

