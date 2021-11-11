Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $154.19 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.74 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.29.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

