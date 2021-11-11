Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 4,432 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 130.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 103.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 800,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,350,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 413.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

