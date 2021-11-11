Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 72,846 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 181.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 72,846 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

