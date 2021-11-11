ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Holdings Raised by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 192,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock opened at $833.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $811.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $745.79. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $407.28 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $2.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

