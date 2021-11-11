Endurant Capital Management LP Sells 132,817 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Endurant Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,817 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.9% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $131.87 billion, a PE ratio of -24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.