Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Nordstrom posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,938. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,529.00, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

