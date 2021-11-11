Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.93. 6,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.52 and a 200 day moving average of $166.61. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson purchased 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 18.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,724,000 after purchasing an additional 29,131 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

