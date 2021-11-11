Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 14,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,027. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.02.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ULCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,862 shares of company stock worth $1,408,398 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Frontier Group stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

