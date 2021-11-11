Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Makes New $176,000 Investment in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in F.N.B. by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after buying an additional 1,619,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

