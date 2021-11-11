Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 634,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after acquiring an additional 611,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 105,980 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.22. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

